The authorities of Santa Ana, a rural commune in the south of Tucumán, made the decision to excavate more graves in order to expand the local cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has already caused more than 2,300 deaths in that province.

Looking to anticipate a increase in deaths by the second wave of Covid-19, the commissioner’s management Diego Reales reported last Tuesday through its official Facebook account about the start of work on the cemetery, where a street will be opened with backhoes that will increase the capacity to house coffins.

“The situation in our town is critical, because there is almost no place left in the cemetery. The raw statistics that the pandemic throws make us have to take different measures, “they communicated on social networks.

Santa Ana is a town located in the department of Río Chico, which is located a few kilometers from Juan Bautista Alberdi. According to the latest census, they reside there around 20,000 people.

Meanwhile, according to the statistical report that the Situation Room of the Provincial Health System published last Monday, the area where Santa Ana is located is going through a critical situation regarding the increase in infected and fatal victims.

Graves were added to the Santa Ana cemetery. Photo Management Diego Reales

Against this background, the official leader Reales explained that “so far in 2021, the local cemetery received a high number of deceased compared to last year. “

However, the capacity of the cemetery is not yet collapsed, as some media have suggested.

In this sense, Reales warned: “The misinformation of the independent media due to the lack of consultation with primary sources that are the only ones that contain the original information does not satisfy the need for knowledge of a situation or problem that arises.”



“It is an extension to the increase in death. It is a anticipatory measure against the increase in deaths, “he added.

This Friday, Tucumán registered 18 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 2,352, while the new infections were 987 (the first time below 1,000 so far in June), and the accumulated infected are 140,287.