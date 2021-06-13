Russian boxer Konstantin Tszyu on Sunday, June 13, expressed the opinion that the decision of the athlete Alexander Povetkin to end his career is correct.

According to Tszyu, the boxer has done everything he could for the country during his professional career.

“First of all, I would be worried about the health of an athlete, about his life, about his comfortable life, so I consider his decision to end his career to be correct. He owes nothing to anyone. He did everything he could for the country, for himself. All we have to do now is to be proud that we have such a person, “the athlete emphasized in an interview with”Sport-Express“.

Earlier in the day, boxer Povetkin’s promoter Vladimir Khryunov was a great man. He noted that the athlete’s decision is most likely related to his age.

The boxer spoke about his intention to end his sports career earlier on the same day.

On account of the 41-year-old Povetkin 36 wins, three defeats and one draw in professional boxing. He was a regular WBA heavyweight champion (2011-2013) and interim WBC champion (2020-2021). In 2004, the athlete became the champion of the Olympic Games in the weight category over 91 kg.

The boxer’s last fight took place in March, when Povetkin lost a rematch to Briton Dillian White, which took place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

In the first round, White rushed to the attack, but Povetkin managed to hold out. In the second round, the Russian managed to hit his opponent with a hook and leveled the course of the fight. After the break, White relied on powerful blows, and also tried to catch the Russian on a counterattack.

After the fight, White thanked Povetkin for the fight and offered to exchange boxing shorts as a souvenir.