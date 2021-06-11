Paris (AFP)

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek to reach the final of a major tennis tournament, by defeating sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the French Open semi-finals in a marathon five-set match 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

After finishing at the last square three times in the last three years at the Grand Slams (Australian Open in 2019 and 2021) and at Roland Garros last year, Tsitsipas has finally untied this knot.

The Greek will meet the winner of the second semi-final later today, between Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the 13-times defending champion in Paris, and world number one Novak Djokovic, who are facing each other for the 58th time.