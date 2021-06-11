Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th in the world) defeated German Alexander Zverev (6th) on Friday in the semi-finals of Roland Garros 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, and qualified for his first Grand Slam final.

In the final, Tsitsipas will face Rafa Nadal, a thirteen-time champion on Parisian brick dust, or world number one Novak Djokovic, who meet in the second semi-final.

At 22, the Greek became the first player from his country to reach a Grand Slam final, and also the youngest to do so since Andy Murray in 2010.

“The only thing I can think of is my roots, in a small place on the outskirts of Athens where I dreamed of playing on the big stage at Roland Garros,” Tsitsipas said with tears welling up in her eyes, after taking the match at the fifth match-point.

Indeed, in a penultimate 10-minute game, the 24-year-old German saved four match points. «It was stressful, very intense, I kept the options. I got out here and fought. This victory means a lot, it is by far the most important of my career, “he added, still with brick dust adhering to his face after 3 hours and 37 minutes of play on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

But in either of the two options for the final, the young Hellenic tennis player will not start as a favorite, since against Nadal the balance is 7 victories and two defeats in favor of the Mallorcan, and 5-2 in his confrontations with the Serbian.

Tsitsipas had lost his first three Grand Slam semi-finals. Zverev, who had needed five sets to defeat his compatriot Oscar Otte (152nd) in the first round, had not returned to face a top-45 tennis player until this Friday, and will have to wait for another opportunity to be present in his first final in Paris.