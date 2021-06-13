Video: Rana Muhammad Sajjad / YouTube

The doppelganger of former US President Donald Trump, selling ice cream and singing songs, was found on the streets of Sahiwal, Pakistan. The LadBible portal drew attention to the similarity between the seller and the ex-leader.

Stills of a video posted on Youtube, a man can be seen singing about the different flavors and ingredients of his product in Urdu. The publication noted that the voice of the hero of the video and the manner of speech are different, but his movements are similar to that of Trump.

“Donald Trump’s New Business”, “Trump Moved to Pakistan”, “Donald, Is That You?” – commented on the amazing similarity users of social networks. Whether the street vendor knows that he was dubbed the double of the former American president is unknown.

In 2018, a video circulated on the Internet showing a man who looks like US President Donald Trump. “Trump” is wearing a plaid shirt and glasses on his chest. The unknown is looking at something ahead of him. Commentators drew attention to his “beer belly”.