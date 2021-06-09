Former US President Donald Trump has called on other countries to follow Nigeria’s lead and ban social networking sites Twitter and Facebook, writes on Tuesday, June 8. Forbes.

“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard. <...> Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done this when I was president, ”Trump said in a statement.

He explained that he was unable to block these platforms during his presidency due to “constant calls and dinners at the White House” by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who, according to Trump, constantly praised him.

On June 5, it became known that the government of Nigeria suspended the work of the Twitter platform in the country. The company said the government’s decision is deeply troubling.

This happened after a few days earlier the social network removed the post of Nigerian President Mohammadu Bukhari and blocked his account for 12 hours. In his message, Bukhari threatened the separatists with punishment for attacks on government buildings. The social media algorithm found the message offensive.

In response, the federal government of Nigeria accused Twitter of double standards and pandering to separatists who want to create the state of Biafra.