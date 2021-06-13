Former US President Donald Trump was outraged by the “friendship” of French and American leaders Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden. The newspaper Le Figaro writes about this.

The politician did not like that the French president highly appreciated the meeting with his colleague from the United States at the G7 summit. “It’s good when there is a US president among us who really wants to cooperate,” the Macron newspaper quotes.

In response, the ex-president issued a communiqué in which he made a denunciation against the countries of Europe: in his opinion, they only “used” the United States, and therefore Trump himself was an inconvenient politician for the region.

“Macron, like many of his predecessors in France and throughout Europe, deceived the United States, and on a large scale. We have been unfairly treated with nightmarish trade agreements. Although it was we who paid to ensure the security of Europe, ”wrote Trump.

He concluded that European leaders like Biden only because with him they can return to the “old fraudulent practices.”