Former US President Donald Trump uploaded his successor, Joe Biden, a sarcastic message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden and Putin meet at an upcoming summit next week in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his sarcastic message, Trump said, “Good luck to Biden in his dealings with President Putin. Do not sleep during the meeting, and please convey my regards

hearty.”

During his summit with Putin in Helsinki nearly three years ago, Trump questioned his secret services’ knowledge of Russia’s interference in the US election.

At the time, Trump sparked a storm of indignation at home but now claims he had a “great and very productive meeting” with Putin.

Trump said the United States won a lot in the process, “including respect for President Putin and Russia.”

During his campaign, Trump mocked Joe Biden, calling him “Sleeping Joe.”

Trump, a Republican, was defeated by his Democratic opponent, Biden, during the November elections.

Trump does not want to admit to this day the outcome of the elections and sees himself deprived of his right to win. With that, his camp failed to set up tens

lawsuits regarding this.