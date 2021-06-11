Former US President Donald Trump announced his “book of books”, adding that he “writes like crazy,” the publication reported on June 11. The sun…

“I turned down two book deals from the least likely publisher because I don’t want to close such a deal right now,” the former US president said.

He added that in addition to writing the book, he is also working on “a much more important project,” without specifying what exactly he means.

On June 10, Trump asked US President Joe Biden not to fall asleep at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva, and also wished the owner of the White House good luck, noting that a similar summit with his participation in Helsinki in July 2018 “brought America victory.”

Trump regularly referred to his rival Biden as sleepy Joe during the presidential race because of videos in which the politician looks sleepy and tired.

The meeting between Putin and Biden is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. It will mark the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as President of the United States. At the same time, for the Russian president, the trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.