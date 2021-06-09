Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to commemorate the deaths of four people from three generations of Canadian Muslims killed as a result of what police described as a premeditated hate crime as a grieving community united in the midst of crisis.



“This is our city. You should never allow anyone to make you think otherwise because of the color of your skin, your faith or where you were born,” Bilal Rahal, director of the London Mosque in Ontario, told the vigil participants. “This is our city and we will not go anywhere else.”

On Sunday, four members of one family were killed while walking at night near their home in London, Ontario, and police said they were killed by a pick-up truck and targeted because of their religion.



He was arrested on the day of the accused, a few hundred meters from the London mosque where the Afzal family had been and where the vigil was held on Tuesday.

In a speech to mourners, Trudeau said his government would take action, without elaborating, after he placed flowers on the steps of the mosque.



“It was an evil act,” Trudeau added. “But the light that we glean from the people who are here today and the light that radiates from the Afdal family’s life will always be stronger than the darkness.”



The majority of those who participated in the vigil wore masks, after an exception from the Ontario government that allowed the vigil to be held despite the restrictions related to the Corona virus.

Also in attendance was Canadian opposition leader Erin O’Toole, as well as other political leaders.



The attack sparked nationwide outrage and led to similar vigils in Toronto, Vancouver and other cities across Canada.