Tronsmart Air + and Air are the new earphones true wireless flagship of the Chinese brand: with a data sheet really complete, adedicated app it’s a design similar to Airpods Pro, this product could, at least on paper, stand for best buy category going to challenge more famous brands such as Samsung, Sony and Apple. But will it really be like this?

Before going into the details of the review, it is good to understand the differences between the Air model and the Air + model:

Packaging: more refined on Air + with the inclusion of 4 extra pairs of ear pads (against the 2 extra pairs of Air) and a headphone bag, absent on Air.

Let’s now discover the strengths and weaknesses of these earphones in our field test.

For Tronsmart, evidently, the first impression that’s really all. The unboxing experience shows considerable care and attention: Air + come in a pleasant one magnetic packaging, whose visual impact is captivating but a little aggressive, thanks to the choice of slightly dated graphics and contrasting colors. As already introduced previously, this is one of the points in which Air differs from Air +, with a smaller and more classic package, but still tidy and effective.

Once you open the package, you are faced with a charging case that is not the most compact, but still able to slip into your pocket without major problems, equipped, in the back, with a USB Type-C port for charging and one button for pairing. Although i materials used are pleasant to the touch and well made, the same cannot be said of hinge: light and without resistance, it does not have enough strength to stand up on its own and constantly tends to close, which is absolutely unacceptable for headphones of this caliber.

The earphones are in-ear, with a shape reminiscent of the emblazoned Airpods Pro, but which is slightly more bulky to the ear than the apple counterpart. Good weight: the plastic body is light and this allows the headset to remain easily anchored to the ear even without it fins o particularly deep rubber pads; also welcome the presence of certification IP45, which is certainly synonymous with good build quality.

As for the audio quality, Tronsmart focuses on low frequencies: the sound is deep and rich, a feature that makes these headphones perfect for electronic beats, podcasts and modern rap. For more instrumental genres, such as Rock, Metal or Acoustic Pop, the listening is a bit too dark, with little definition and dynamics between the various instruments. L’stereo image it is decent for headphones in ear, and definitely benefits from the aptX codec which sounds significantly better than the classic SBC found in smartphones with an Android operating system. Similar – if not identical – to aptX the quality of the AAC codec present on the iPhone.

There connection speed to the smartphone is really lightning fast, probably thanks to the presence of a Bluetooth 5.2 chip that should guarantee an improvement in terms of connection speed with the smartphone compared to the classic Bluetooth 5.0. The range also seems in line with my Galaxy Buds and Airpods, very well.

So we come to perhaps the most interesting feature of these earphones, active noise cancellation. Tronsmart Air + and Air are equipped with three modes ANC ON / ANC OFF / Ambient, selectable fromapplication – on which we will spend a few words later – or by carrying out 3 consecutive taps on the back of one of the two earphones. Air and Air + do a decent job of reducing environmental noise thanks to the 6 microphones that mainly muffle rumble and low sounds, while struggling to dampen the higher sounds, as typically happens on small TWS headphones. Also there environmental mode it is good: voices are perceived well, which are not too metallic or robotic, but on the contrary they sound quite natural, a really good function in the office when we want to shift the attention from the music to a colleague who wants to tell us something.

The microphones also do a great job of reducing hiss and general background noise on call: the interlocutor always hears us well, even in crowded or busy environments. On the user’s side, the audio on call was always loud and clear; it is also easy to interact with the headset through the taps that allow you to accept the call or put down.

Of course we are not at the levels of top-of-the-range earphones like the aforementioned Airpods Pro or Sony WF, but for the 50 euros of the basic version and the 80 of the plus version you can’t ask for much more.

Even at this price, however, such a one cannot be forgiven poor care for dedicated application: ugly, uncomfortable and not always in sync with the real state of the headphones, it features various equalizations that make the headphones sound like toys (except for one pair).

Finally, the battery life it is discreet and in line with the numbers stated by the manufacturers: about 5 hours with a single charge, and in total 4 full charges – for a total of 20 hours – with the charging case.