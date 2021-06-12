The film festival promoted by Robert De Niro takes place in the streets of the United States with open-air performances. The 20th edition of Tribeca seeks to “rebuild” part of the industry affected by the pandemic. Sharon Stone, Patricia Arquette, Elijah Wood, among others, came to New York as members of the jury.

“It’s a similar mission and we keep the tradition of why the festival started in the first place,” De Niro said in an interview. “Last year we did a virtual festival because of how bad the situation was. This year we are re-emerging from it, coming out of it and taking the next step ”.

The edition opened as a tribute to Latin culture, with the adaptation of Jon M. Chu to the musical of the playwright and actor of Puerto Rican origin Lin-Manuel Miranda In the Heights (In the neighborhood). “This is the Broadway show that gave me hope to continue acting and that has inspired me in my career and my life, and being able to be part of it is a gift,” said actor Anthony Ramos at the premiere, quoted by La Vanguard of Mexico. The event was held at the United Palace, located in the same neighborhood where the history of immigrants takes place.

Latinos. Adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The complete program of the festival is taking place in five districts of New York and with online functions until June 20.

“Our mission from year one until today is to get people out of their homes,” added Jane Rosenthal, one of the founders of Tribeca. “Originally it was about bringing back to the center people who were afraid to come there or people who were afraid to come to New York. This time, it’s about creating new rituals now that we can get together and enjoy things again. “

In the documentary part there is also a Latino presence with Primera, the feature film about the protests that shook Chile in 2019. “The images of that social outbreak dominate the film directed by Vee Bravo. The student protests against an increase in the subway passage, thousands of protesters ended up demanding a better system of health, education, pensions and salaries, ”says the Chicago Tribune. “It is an honor to represent many of the injured in the 2019 revolt because there are many, many”, Camila Miranda, one of the interviewees for the film, told AP.

The co-director of the documentary Allen v. Farrow, who revived the accusation against Woody Allen for sexual abuse, Kirby Dick, is among the jury that will decide which is the best film in the documentary category.

Sharon Stone. The famous actress came to the festival as a jury.