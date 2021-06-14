This Monday, June 14, was the first day of the trial against the then Burmese leader, detained after the February 1 coup carried out by the military junta. Aung San Suu Kyi has been held since then and faces five charges for which she could serve up to 10 years in prison. His attorneys stated that he “did not appear to be well” but that he followed the hearing closely.

Aung San Suu Kyi received her first day of trial in Naipyidó, the capital of Myanmar. Human Rights Watch (HRW) considers that it is “unlikely” that the judicial process is fair.

“The criminal charges against Aung San Suu Kyi are false and politically motivated to overturn her landslide electoral victory in the November 2020 elections and prevent her from running again. All of those charges should be dropped, leading to her release. immediate and unconditional, “Phil Robertson, HRW Asia Deputy Director, said in a statement.



FILE PHOTO: Protesters protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 6, 2021. © REUTERS / Stringer

His lawyer Khim Maung Zaw said in a statement that the hearing began at around 10:30 local time (04:00 GMT) and ended five and a half hours later. Maung Zaw added that the former leader “did not seem to be feeling very well” during a trial, which she nevertheless followed closely.

Five charges of various kinds against the former leader of Myanmar

The Burmese leader deposed after the military coup in February faces five charges for which she could serve up to 10 years in prison and a disqualification sentence that would prevent her from standing in the elections promised by the military junta for which they have not yet set a date.

Today’s is just the first sight of several that Aung San Suu Kyi will face. The former president Win Myint and the former governor of Naipyidó, Myo Aung, sat next to her on Monday. At the hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office called several policemen who testified against the former president and the former president to testify. On Tuesday, June 15, the second day of a trial will take place, which is expected to end in a maximum of 180 days.





The Myanmar Junta has threatened to dissolve the political party of the ousted civil leader Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged electoral fraud. STR AFP / File

The first of the charges that the deposed leader faces is that of violation of the Natural Disasters Law. According to the indictment, Aung San Suu Kyi breached anti-pandemic protocols during campaign rallies for the November elections, facing up to three years in prison.

Along with this, he also faces up to three years in prison for public agitation, another three for illegal importation of electronic devices (10 walkie-talkies in particular) and up to one year for violating the Telecommunications Law.

However, the most serious accusation he faces is that of violation of the Official Secrets Law, for which he could face up to 14 years in prison. On the 24th, he will have to attend the hearing for this trial along with four other people, including the Australian economic advisor Sean Turnell. This same week, the Board also charged him with new crimes of corruption.

Meanwhile, violence continues in Myanmar

Lawyers for Burmese politics claim that the regime of total isolation to which the military is holding him does not allow him to know anything about the events that have occurred since the coup. Since February 1, thousands of Burmese have taken to the streets to protest. At least 863 people have died from military violence, according to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.





Security forces have killed more than 800 people and injured thousands of people while suppressing pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar. STR AFP / File

The same association has more than 5,800 arrests since then. In recent weeks, attacks by different guerrillas in the country have also intensified, against the power of the junta. These ethnic guerrillas, which already existed before the coup, represent part of the country’s minorities, which make up more than 30% of Myanmar’s population.

The Burmese military army justifies its coup d’état by alleged electoral fraud in the November elections, which Aun Sang Suu Kyi’s party won with a comfortable majority and in which no international institution observed possible fraud.

With EFE and Reuters.