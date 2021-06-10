David Vonderhaar highlights parallels with Call of Duty Blackout.

True to promise, DICE today unveiled Battlefield 2042, the next installment in its long-running first-person shooter series. The reveal trailer has a cinematic nuance that highlights the versatile character of the war sandbox and, at the same time, it pays homage to classic maneuvers within the game. Unsurprisingly, the futuristic feel, campaign abandonment, and additional features have sparked some controversy, but it was another detail that captured the attention of David Vonderhaar, Design Director at Treyarch.

The Call of Duty Black Ops developer subtracted 2 isolated frames from both trailers, both Battlefield 2042 (top) and Call of Duty Blackout (bottom). In both, basically the same maneuver can be seen: an ATV used as a ram against a helicopter. Vonderhaar showed the two images, as part of a post on Twitter, accompanied by a thoughtful emoji.

The observation did not go unnoticed between both communities and although Vonderhaar did not make an explicit accusation, there was followers who strongly ruled out the possibility of a copyWell, one of the Battlefield 4 previews already dedicated another special moment to an ATV in 2013, although not as a weapon against helicopters. Needless to say, as modern war games, both titles surely share many other elements.

It should also be added that Battlefield 2042 trailer doesn’t skimp on tributes to historic moments, starring the community, such as the one in which a player was able to leave his jet fighter, in mid-flight, to shoot an enemy plane and then return to his cabin.

What is Battlefield 2042 about

Beyond controversies, Battlefield 2042 constitutes the return of the franchise to modern warfare, after individual chapters, both in the First World War and in the Second World War. The game will support 128 players in a new generation and will dispense with the traditional campaign.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22 in eighth and ninth generation systems. On Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it will respect most of the features, although it will only support 64 players on smaller maps, which accommodate that volume of participants.

