Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Trends for Research and Consultation celebrated the graduation of the first batch of the research and scientific qualification program, which aims to improve the skills of young researchers, and empower them with the tools of serious and sober scientific research, to be able to prepare political papers, situation assessments, and conduct opinion polls and social surveys, based on the Solid scientific methods.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Consulting, and Omar Al-Nuaimi, Director General of Trends, distributed graduation certificates and appreciation to the graduates, who expressed their great happiness at passing this advanced qualification program in scientific research.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali expressed his happiness with the graduation of the first batch of this qualification program, which aims to develop researchers’ skills and improve their scientific and cognitive abilities.

He stressed that the launch of this program comes out of Trends’ keenness to contribute effectively to empowering young researchers and developing their abilities to write political papers and research that depend on data and statistics.

In turn, Omar Al-Nuaimi stressed that “Trends” places among its main priorities attention to the training and rehabilitation aspect to improve the capabilities of its researchers and staff, and work to enable them to perform their work optimally.