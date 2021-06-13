Transport Train traffic is delayed between Helsinki and Joensuu on Sunday evening

The estimated completion time of the track works is 5 pm, after which the trains will be able to run as planned.

Train service will be delayed between Helsinki and Joensuu on Sunday due to track work. Due to the delay, passenger trains IC8 from Joensuu to Helsinki and IC5 from Helsinki to Joensuu are about 90-120 minutes behind schedule.

The delay is due to track work between Lappeenranta-Joutseno, which is not completed as planned.

From the railway traffic center it is said that the track work will be completed at about five o’clock in the afternoon, after which the trains will be able to run normally. According to the Finnish Rail Administration, trains are expected to be about half an hour late in the late evening between 5 pm and 8 pm.