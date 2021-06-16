Transport Energy company St1 and Valio establish a joint venture: Start producing biogas from manure

Valio and St1 want to cut traffic emissions.

Food company Valio and the energy company St1 set up a joint venture to produce renewable biogas from dairy manure and other agricultural by-products.

The fuel is mainly produced as heavy fuel.

According to the companies’ press release, the joint venture will produce biogas mainly from cow manure. Biogas can also be processed from other by-products of the agri-food industry.

According to the companies, the use of biogas in heavy traffic can cut emissions “significantly”.

“However, the precondition for creating supply and demand in line with Finland’s biogas target is that gas-powered transport equipment will become significantly more common in Finland,” the companies write in their release.

The biogas production target of the company to be established is 1 terawatt hour by 2030. It corresponds to one third of the biogas demand of Finland’s fossil-free transport roadmap.

The news is updated.