Whoever remains of those drivers of the tourist buses, who are among the transient travel friends in our lives, do not leave us without leaving anything of them in our traveling memory, that driver who revealed to me that he is a descendant of a noble family, and only the life that was dominated by urbanization and change in Europe made him look like He is the horse of the government aware that his days are few, but he is unable to try running in the wilderness alone towards his freedom and death, which he wants to come under the shade of a tree, not by a bullet from a rookie conscript that frightens him at the moment of facing death, even if he was an old horse, that was the elegant and gentle driver, who He seemed to apologise to himself for the profession of driving, which he saw in his heart as not worthy of the descendants of his aristocratic grandfather, nor what his mother saw in her life.

The old Napoleon Bonaparte road took us between Switzerland and France, and it was a boring and boring road, with many bends, because it was cut in order for horses and mules to tread, because it passes through many villages and bumpy turns, and the cute driver used to ask every kilometer a village person, especially when two roads meet, one on his right And the other on his left, his confusion was evident from his lack of confidence as he put his hands on the steering wheel, while trying to use the restless right leg on the stop pedal, from him the indistinct grunts of that sitting next to him who was able in French to cross the Swiss-French border and if he was alone, we stopped At that time, he was happy with that expensive restaurant that his family might have known one day, and worried that we would not like it, because it was from his suggestion, so sometimes we found him as someone who wanted to serve us, and asked us about the details, but because the degree of our satisfaction with that choice was high, And encouraging him to go out, and talk openly with us, and he is polite to the point of boredom, so that you think that he does not know how to tell a joke or comment in a sarcastic way about things, and even if he was with his wife, he set off with us in his black bus until he brought us to the hotel where we will sleep one night, and we will eat Our dinner at his two-star restaurant “Michelin” according to the classification of high-end restaurants, we spent the night of a thousand nights, which in life is a coincidence of opportunities and data of luck, the restaurant was imaginary, which doubled the chances of our driver that his tip is high, and this is what he felt her night, But he was not certain of him until his right hand jerked with a hasty jerk in Paris, as he received that free Swiss hotel envelope, decorated with golden lines and emblems, when we brought us to Paris on the second day, he had become a different person, and he was assured that he had succeeded in his mission in a profession he did not ask for in life, especially On a road that was worshiped only by horses and beasts, after that arduous journey he confessed to me that he was not a bus driver before, and he did not know this road, but he heard from his father about it when he was young, and I think that the snow covered him and hid him during those distant years: until you came from your desert to show me, and I am happy with this experience which my age usually does not permit, but I will tell about it to my wife for several weeks without getting bored.