There are temporary friends, who are brought by chance, the pleasures of travel, seeing the world, and sometimes curiosity, such as the hardened hotel doorman, the cheerful receptionist, the hotel lobby manager or the restaurant manager, but the most beautiful transient travel friends, with whom we do not relate much, and our relationship with them does not exceed days, Or not more than a day trip, they are the drivers of tourist buses. You find them having similar characteristics despite the different countries, as if the same profession imprints them with its character, or it is part of the strict teachings of the tourism companies imposed on them, so that the tourists come out with an impression of satisfaction with them and the tourism in the country, in Europe You find them similar in full sizes, characterized by silence and wit, keenness to complete the number of the tourist group before the bus departs, and the skill of driving with that eight-wheeled machine and increases in the narrow streets of cities, they seem to tourists that they are friends with the tour guides, but they are not. The guides are imposed on them, and there is no choice in the twinning between the bus driver and the tour guide other than that basket made of straw, which is usually not filled with tourists’ change, which comes out of their pockets lazily and heavy at the end of the day Tourist.

Some of these drivers are those whose bodies you admire, and they twist the steering wheel of the bus with that fluidity and agility up the bumpy roads, or down the narrow spiral places. Especially in the Arab tourist countries, he tries to appear to the foreign tourists with complete and overpowering virility, some of them show a false heroism. Their homes The family runs in perfect discipline, and their word is supreme in that home space, and they do not care about the future of whoever was first in their class.

One of those drivers who never left the memory, a driver who crossed the Pyrenees mountains in Spain, was vigilant in those avalanches. We felt that we were the people of his house, and the fear of the big brother feared for us, and another one who kept driving us for a week in the cities of Europe, but I did not pay attention to him once, I saw his eyelids folded over the other, or yawning after breakfast, or the cold breeze that came suddenly from his window to his neck reddened by the month of August.