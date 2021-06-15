Transfer market Dzeko: Mourinho would like to keep him but the future of the attacker remains in the balance. Juventus and especially Milan remain at the window

Edin Dzeko does not participate in the 2020 European Championships with his Bosnia and therefore has plenty of time to decide for his future. The Giallorossi striker is happy in Rome but must first know the will of the new coach José Mourinho regarding whether to keep him or not. The Portuguese coach would seem eager for him to stay but the problem is not so much Mourinho’s wishes as the sirens of the big Serie A who have put Dzeko in their sights.

Transfer market Dzeko: Roma want to keep him but Milan see him as an alternative to Giroud. Juventus, on the other hand, thinks about it

Milan are working on the arrival of Oliver Giroud from Chelsea but would have identified his ideal alternative in the Roma center forward. The Rossoneri and the Blues are on excellent terms thanks to the Tomori deal but at the moment it seems that the conditions for the arrival of the Frenchman, who has recently renewed with the English club, are still not optimal. Milan have offered Giroud a € 4 million per season contract until 2023 and would like to close the deal as soon as possible. If the speech gets too long, the Rossoneri will immediately turn to Dzeko. The knot is the Bosnian’s highest wage.

The Roma center forward is not only a goal for Milan but also for Juventus. The new coach Massimiliano Allegri would like to have a strong point to support Cristiano Ronaldo, who in recent days has been further cryptic about his future in Juventus. The Bosnian could still arrive even in the event of CR7’s farewell.