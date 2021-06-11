Training You can get a driving license as part of your studies – Free secondary education saves students up to a thousand euros

In the autumn, beginners in vocational schools and high schools will have access to learning materials and supplies from the educational institution. It is not yet known exactly how much it will cost municipalities.

Thousands of computers, hundreds of scissors, dozens of hair dryers, comb heads, memory sticks and gauges. Among other things, such supplies have been procured in Helsinki for upper secondary schools and vocational schools for next school year.

Young people who have completed their primary school this spring will save hundreds in the future, as secondary education will be free of charge for them from the autumn.

In high schools, a computer and textbooks are provided for all students. In vocational education, free of charge also applies to personal tools and equipment.

For education providers, most of whom are municipalities, free secondary education has caused gray hair: no one knows exactly how much everything will cost.

This is granted also the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas).

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in January how the extension of compulsory education is going to be implemented in practice in three different-sized role models.

At the time, there were only rough estimates of the cost of gratuitousness. Now the procurement of supplies, or at least their tenders, has already been made in the municipalities. The exact costs will only be known later, says the director of the City of Helsinki’s upper secondary and vocational education and free educational work Arja Kukkonen.

Arja Kukkonen, Director of Helsinki High School and Vocational Education

The Ministry of Education and Culture has estimated that the expansion of compulsory education by 2024 will cost 129 million euros. The Association of Finnish Municipalities, on the other hand, has estimated that the costs would be EUR 10 million higher.

According to Kukkonen, it can already be seen that the funds set aside for vocational training will not be enough.

“The state estimates the cost of vocational training at 401 euros and high school at 1,418 euros per student. The difference is quite a bit, ”he says.

According to him, the real costs in Helsinki for vocational education are 525 euros per student.

In a professional in education, fields of education require different supplies. For example, hair and beauty care students get scissors and hairdressing heads for the duration of their studies, cook students use knives. In the logistics sector and paramedics, driving licenses are also available free of charge.

However, not all VET institutions, for example, acquire computers for personal use.

Helsinki also decided to acquire computers for students in vocational education.

“Even today, the majority of textbooks are electronic,” says Kukkonen.

Helsinki has estimated the acquisition costs of a computer at EUR 438 in upper secondary schools and EUR 425 in vocational training. The maintenance costs per machine are estimated at 35 euros per year.

Coronary pandemic has brought its own challenges to procurement. There have been accessibility issues in the world of electronics.

This can be seen, for example, in the life of a high school student from Kaarina, who will have access to a slightly more expensive computer next autumn.

“We tendered and contracted for one computer model back in February, until suddenly we learned that the machines we had ordered could only be delivered in November,” the principal of Kaarina High School Kimmo Laitinen says.

Kimmo Laitinen, principal of Kaarina High School

Many high school courses use only e-learning materials, so a computer is needed as early as August. Kaarina had to change her computer purchase to 80 euros more expensive.

The acquisition price, including headphones and calculator software, will be EUR 574. It far exceeds the state’s estimate of a high school computer, which is 306 euros.

“Maintenance costs will still be incurred, but we will make them with the municipality’s own IT unit,” says Laitinen.

Many Like the municipalities, Kaarina finances her high school education entirely herself, as the state’s contributions to the city are smaller than its statutory municipal funding.

In any case, the costs of extending compulsory education will in any case be borne by the people of Kaarina.

“The council has been understanding about this, as we have a legal obligation to provide these accessories,” says Laitinen.

Free of charge has been a trump card for small high schools, and they have been concerned about losing their competitive advantage. In Petäjävesi, at least part of this threat image is being realized on the basis of a joint search in the spring.

High school principal Ville Metsäpelto says the proportion of high school applicants this spring plummeted. Only 26 per cent of the age group applied to high school, while in 2013–2020 the number varied between 44 and 55 per cent.

Rector of Petäjävesi High School Ville Metsäpelto

“The largest group of applicants was attracted by vocational training, especially the vocational educational institutions of Jyväskylä Education Association Gradia,” Metsäpelto says.

Metsäpelto can’t say any single reason for the division of applicants. Interest in vocational training may have grown, while free training may have been attractive. In addition, the corona pandemic may have been affected.

“We have now missed all community events, such as joint trips, from the side of high school education,” Metsäpelto says.

Of course, it can also only be a matter of varying a single year. If the phenomenon becomes permanent, according to Metsäpel, there is cause for concern.

“We have a goal of getting a certain percentage of the age group educated. It is worrying if you do not apply to high schools. ”

The situation may also improve after the results of the joint search are available.

“Every summer I get calls from students who have been selected elsewhere, and they ask if they could still come to our high school,” Metsäpelto says.