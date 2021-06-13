The Community Development Authority in Dubai organized a training course on the social and psychological needs of foster children, as part of a series of training courses it organizes to build the capacities of foster families and families nominated for incubation, with the aim of providing them with the social and psychological skills and legal and legal information necessary to support them and provide the best conditions for them and the foster children.

The Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Community Development Authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, said: “The series of training courses aims to develop the skills of the incubated family in dealing with the incubated child and support it psychologically and socially to raise him within a balanced life level that takes into account his social reality, and helps him to overcome his challenges. The courses address various aspects based on the needs and requirements of foster families, and present experiences and stories of foster mothers.” The course, which was moderated by the Director of the Department of Care and Rehabilitation at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Ghanima Al Bahri, and was attended by 37 foster families, discussed the most prominent social and psychological challenges facing children in their different ages, and the impact of the love and care provided by the family to the foster child in helping the child to deal with these challenges. Through her review of the child’s psychological and social development stages, Al-Bahri clarified the differences in needs and the pattern of development in each stage, indicating that the first five years of a child’s life are a basic stage in his psychological personality. She indicated that the child during this stage is trying to obtain existential answers related to his confidence in the outside world, which he acquires through the mother who takes care of him, and how he can be part of the environment and interact with his community and family. Al-Bahri emphasized that the correct and balanced establishment of the child at this stage and avoiding the causes of anxiety and psychological cracks contribute to enhancing his ability to deal with societal challenges in his later life stages.

387 foster families

The number of foster families registered with the Community Development Authority is currently 387 families, of which eight are on the waiting list. The Authority is working to study the conditions of families and train them in an optimal manner to play this great societal and humanitarian role, so that they are fully prepared to deal with the child in the event of their incubation.



