If something has marked the previous generation of consoles, it is the increase in simulation games of everyday tasks, absurd jobs or even the simulation of putting ourselves in the shoes of animals or inanimate objects. All this current allowed the appearance of games like Goat simulator where we were a goat, Bee Simulator that in this case we were a bee, some more crazy like I am Bread where we are a slice of bread that has to be toasted or Surgeon Simulator where our job is to perform an operation correctly.

The title that we are going to analyze today is Train Station Renovation, which comes from the hand of Live Motion Games Y Ultimate games, and he proposes the restoration of abandoned train stations and from a calm point of view we will have to clean and decorate the station completely.

Story

Train Station Renovation does not present us a story as such, beyond putting ourselves in the shoes of a person in charge of bringing an old abandoned station back to life, for this we must clean the station, fix all its damages and decorate it so that it is functional, obtaining in exchange our reward that will help us to improve our restaurant business.

The game It is divided into 15 levels of approximately one hour each, according to the care that you put and a tutorial that will show us the basic operation of Train Station Renovation. In the course of the game we will learn new mechanics that will help us expand our company in all kinds of areas, from abandoned field stations to stations surrounded by snow.

Gameplay

Train Station Renovation is 100% focused on offering simple and straightforward gameplay, with a first-person camera and a good mapping of the controls on the remote, which allows us with a few keystrokes to choose the tool we want from the radial menu of the tool inventory, quickly navigate through the game store to buy new materials of decoration or move in an agile way on the inventory of decoration objects.

When starting a new level, the approach is common, we will appear at the station, which is in a filthy state. The player will be next to his truck, which will have in its trunk a key object that will help us solve the tasks of the station in question. This to-do list can be completed at any time during the game, either just when you start or after cleaning and restoration have progressed.

Each time we complete one of these tasks, the restoration progress will advance and we will be rewarded with money that we can use to buy new objects. But that’s not all, as every little action will increase the percentage of restoration.

This percentage will be key when progressing in the game, since each level is divided into a five-star rating, depending on the percentage completed and this information is accessible to the player at all times. The importance of the stars of the level is due to the fact that they will allow us to unlock permanent improvements for our team, from better brooms to better quality garbage radars.

One note to keep in mind is that when starting the game for the first time, the game is shown entirely in English and it is necessary to navigate to Option menu to select the language in Spanish.

Graphics and Sound

Visually, the game presents very simple and correct graphics, but that does not mean that they are detailed and are consistent with the artistic style of this type of game. Each of the elements of Train Station Renovation They are very well represented and help the player to identify what object it is, such as the three types of garbage that we can recycle, which follow the color code, yellow for plastic and metal, blue for cardboard and paper, and green for Glass.

Regarding special effects, we will find transition effects between objects or blurring when we repair, destroy or replace an object. We will also find some particle effects when hitting with an ax or a lever on objects that we must destroy.

As for the sound, the game offers us quite quiet piano musical pieces that will give us the feeling of doing things our way and with ease. It’s a game perfect to enjoy with our own soundtrack in the background with applications like Spotify.

In the part of the ambient sounds, the game represents each one of them very well. We will find knocks, sounds of garbage bags, ceramic or glass breaking or a painter’s roller, as well as the ambient sound of the field or a snowy season.

Train Station Renovation Analysis – Conclusion

Train Station Renovation It is a very entertaining experience for lovers of the genre or for players who want to try something different and relaxing. It is a game in which you mark the time and do things your way. With a correct graphic section, an adequate duration and with few defects that overshadow the final result, such as an improved management of the inventory of objects, which at first can be confusing. Even so, it is an experience that I recommend to all those players who want to disconnect from work or kill aliens.