June 13, 2021CommentRecent

“After centuries of marring and depleting the lands with constant battles for power and control, Mother Nature has decided to unleash her fiery wrath. Once rich and generous Heathmoor has grown dry and desolate. Scorching heat plays with minds of the fiercest warriors, causing new demons and nightmares. Who will be their salvation? ” Ubisoft present with these words and this trailer For Honor: Mirage, the new season of content for the medieval action and fighting video game that is now available with new content, a new hero will arrive on July 22.