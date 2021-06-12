You can now sign up for the closed beta of this video game that mixes Steep with the chaos of Trials Rising.

Presented in September of last year, the crazy Riders Republic has been one of the protagonists in the Ubisoft event at E3 2021, presenting a new trailer that arrives accompanied by the announcement of a Closed beta that you can now sign up for. Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, this game of extreme sports It surprises with its crazy premise, combining elements of games like Steep, Trials Rising or even the popular Fall Guys by giving us the option to use bikes, skis, wingsuit in frantic races with more than 50 competitors.

Riders Republic goes on sale on September 2 on PC and consolesThis new video delves into some of the peculiarities of the game, such as its Tricks Battle mode in which two teams of six players each must compete in stunt battles, scoring points with spectacular movements. If a team manages to do tricks on all the obstacles in the place, and they turn them blue, they will conquer the district and that will allow them to score many more points. Then, of course, we have tons of challenges and tests of skill in which we will have to do some crazy things.

With a casual style, it is hard not to get excited at the mere idea of ​​competing with friends in these colorful races in scenarios full of obstacles and deadly abysses. Excited with Ubisoft’s new extreme sports game? You will be happy to hear that we already have a release date. The September 2 It is available for sale on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and PS4.

In line with other similar proposals, Ubisoft has endowed the game with abundant customization options, with the possibility of competing against dozens of players in dizzying races against everything and all with quirky clothes and lots of color. You can read the impressions of Riders Republic in 3DJuegos, that these days we are offering a special coverage for E3 2021 with live shows in which to follow the different special events, but also with programs dedicated to reviewing the history of the video game fair among other anecdotes.

