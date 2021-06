June 14, 2021CommentRecent

During Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Microsoft Flight Simulator confirmed its launch on Xbox Series X | S, and that includes Xbox Game Pass, this July 27. In addition, the free expansion Top Gun: Maverick was introduced, which will be released alongside the film Top Gun: Maverick on November 19, 2021, which will allow you to experience first-hand what it would be like to be a Top Gun pilot in the United States Navy .