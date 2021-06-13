The authors of Deus Ex Human Revolution shape this adventure starring Star-Lord who has left gameplay.

For years it was rumored with a possible game of Guardians of the Galaxy developed by Eidos Montreal, the authors of Deus Ex Human Revolution or the most recent Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and today, during the Square Enix conference at E3 2021, the video game was officially presented with a trailer loaded with action and eighties music, respecting the maximum the comics style of Marvel, but also, with a flavor reminiscent of the movies of James Gunn.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy game is an action adventure for single player overturned in the story, with a linear development, and the promise to surprise and amuse with exciting combats starring Star-Lord, self-proclaimed leader of the team. What about your companions? Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax will fight on their own, by our side, but at any moment we can activate one of their four special abilities to execute powerful – and spectacular – unique attacks.

Despite the intensity of the fighting, the action of Guardians of the Galaxy will be punctuated by RPG elements and even certain decisions that can affect the relationship of the protagonists, which at times can put problems to help us. We talked about all of this in our impressions of Guardians of the Galaxy, although Eidos Montreal has made it clear that the story will have the same beginning and end for all players, regardless of our decisions.

As if that were not enough, we do not have to settle for the details: the video that was shown was full of gameplay material, part of it with an interface included. The combat will follow the line of games like Marvel’s Avengers, Batman Arkham or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Star-Lord will be able to use his boots to dodge while shooting enemies with life bars and overshields. You can take advantage of the abilities of the rest of the characters in the gang and even influence their decisions on the fly. We will be able to play Guardians of the Galaxy starting October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Visually, it has been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy new generation consoles will have two display modes: 1080p and 60 images per second or 4K and 30 fps. When can we enjoy the game? The October 26th It will be released on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Xbox One and PS4.

