A man died in a storm in Rot an der Rot in the district of Biberach (Baden-Württemberg) in his apartment.

Red on the red – tragic accident in Baden-Wuerttemberg. In red on the red, a man died in a storm. The 65-year-old was surprised by the masses of water in his apartment in the basement of an apartment building in the evening, said a police spokesman. He drowned in his own apartment.

Storm in Baden-Württemberg: man dies in his own apartment

Only hours later, after the water had drained, firefighters were able to rescue the 65-year-old. In total, over 20 houses in the community were damaged by the floods.

Audi plant in Neckarsulm under water

Flooded cellars and streets: In Baden-Württemberg there were numerous fire and police operations on Monday evening. In Neckarsulm (Heilbronn district), the storms caused the automobile manufacturer Audi to flood. Numerous access roads to the plant were also blocked due to the water, the police said. The fire brigade was able to pump out the water in the Audi plant that evening.

Danger of thunderstorms in Baden-Württemberg

The storms in Germany are not over yet. The people in Baden-Württemberg have to prepare for thunderstorms, some of them severe, again on Tuesday. There is a widespread risk of storms, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced in Stuttgart. In a short time, more than 40 liters of rain per square meter can fall. Small-grain hail and gusts of wind are also possible. The maximum temperatures on Tuesday are between 17 and 26 degrees.

In the night of Wednesday, the risk of thunderstorms should initially decrease. According to the meteorologists, it remains cloudy and rainy during the day. From noon onwards, thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather due to heavy rain are possible again. Temperatures reach 19 degrees in the mountains and up to 26 degrees on the Rhine.(dpa)