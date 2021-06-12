Tragedy in Martinsicuro, a one-year-old child falls from the balcony on the third floor and loses his life

A tragic event took place on the evening of Thursday 10 June, to Martinsicuro, a small town in the province of Teramo. Unfortunately a one year old baby is dead after being fell from the balcony of his home. The doctors who intervened could not do anything to save his life.

A tragic story, which has shaken thousands of people, but especially those who have known the baby and his parents parents.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place in the home of the family of origin foreigners, to Martinsicuro, a municipality in the province of Teramo. Precisely around 22:00, on Thursday 10 June.

From a first reconstruction, it would seem that the parents were at home and their child was there too. It hadn’t happened so far nothing unusual.

At some point, however, mom and dad heard the desperate screams of the neighbors. When they looked out, they did the dramatic discovery. Their little one was precipitated from the balcony on the third floor of the house.

Those present obviously launched quickly the alarm to the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes. The intervention of the police, to reconstruct the dynamic of what happened.

The tragic death of the one-year-old child

The doctors who intervened wanted to try to do what they could to try to save it. However, despite their desperate attempts to resuscitation, his heart has not never resumed beating.

In the end, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death. The little one is died instantly because of trauma brought back after falling from the balcony.

Law enforcement officers are working for rebuild the dynamics of this dramatic episode. For now, we are talking about one tragic fatality. The parents were distracted for a few moments and it was in those seconds that the drama took place.