Through social media, he became viral a video in which a trader intervenes during a live broadcast of the Channel N to clarify that prices are stable in the markets.

It all started when the journalist Gunter rave arrived at a market in Magdalena to ask consumers if they perceived a rise in food prices or if it remained at its normal average after the results of the 2021 presidential elections.

It was at that precise moment that the seller approached the journalist to clarify that the situation continues normally. What’s more, He asked the newscast not to encourage fear in the Peruvian population with such reports.

“The prices have not risen, they are maintained. You do not have to create anxiety or fear, this remains the same. People continue to buy and work ”, clarified the merchant.

For its part, Gunter rave agreed with the seller’s statements and he stated that it is important to inform the public about it due to the political situation.

“We do not want to create anxiety, far from it. We have come to see the dollar and the prices in the market because it is always important to know this one day after elections. Everything remains the same, there were no increases, ”said the well-known journalist.

Juliana Oxenford greeted the attitude of Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo

The ATV driver, Juliana Oxenford spoke about the behavior of both candidates who await the official results of the ONPE.

“At this time, where the results are so close and the anxiety is great, I salute the moderation of Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo in not going out to say anything until waiting for the end. That’s the attitude, “he wrote on his Twitter.

Drivers of America today ask the population for calm

Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and ‘Choca’ Mandros asked viewers to calm down before the tense moments that are lived by the electoral conjuncture. After reporting on food prices, the group left a message.

“I ask you for calm and tranquility because we still do not know what will happen in our country. (…) We are stressed and tense. (…) Incredible what we experienced, the exit flash gave Keiko Fujimori as the winner, and then in the count it gave Pedro Castillo ”, said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

“We wondered what happened to the foreign vote, and then we learned that they have to arrive physically (…) The votes from Miami, Italy, etc. are missing,” added ‘Choca’ Mandros.

Journalist, latest news:

