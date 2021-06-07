The Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FNPR) appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to resolve the issue of indexation of pensions for working pensioners. The corresponding letter signed by the chairman of the organization Mikhail Shmakov published on the FNPR website.

According to him, the government has not yet approved any of the draft laws regarding the indexation of pensions and has not submitted its own version for discussion. Shmakov added that the long pause with the execution of the president’s order to resume the indexation of pensions does not allow improving the financial situation of many pensioners.

The letter says that the situation with the poor in the country can be changed, since the majority of the population are pensioners.

“It is necessary to eliminate the injustice committed, return the underpaid amounts, restore indexation and fair formation of pension rights, eliminating the limitation on points for working pensioners,” Shmakov said.

On June 1, the Public Chamber of Russia for Demography made a proposal to ensure the indexation of the pensions of working parents with many children at the level of non-working pensioners, to reduce the retirement age for fathers with many children by one year for each child and to provide for state support for family vacations for large families to 50%.

On April 21, during the announcement of the annual message to the Federal Assembly, Putin ordered the introduction of the principles of the social treasury by 2022 for the payment of all federal benefits, pensions and other social allowances. Services will be issued and paid in one window.