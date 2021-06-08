Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Mikhail Shmakov sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to deal with the indexation of pensions for working pensioners. About it reported on the website of the All-Russian Union.

The organization expressed concern that the corresponding order of the head of state has not yet been implemented. In particular, the trade unions indicated that the government did not approve any of the proposed bills and, at the same time, did not submit its own version on this issue.

“The prolonged pause restrains the solution of the issue of changing the financial situation of many thousands of pensioners,” the FNPR warns.

In April, the Federation of Trade Unions proposed slowing the increase in the retirement age to three months in one calendar year. The organization also called for indexing pensions for working pensioners and raising the minimum wage to 41 thousand rubles. “It is to him that one should strive not only in order to reduce poverty, but also to ensure economic growth,” said the head of the FNPR Mikhail Shmakov.

Pensions for working pensioners stopped increasing back in 2016. The reason for this was the saving of the Pension Fund budget. In December 2020, President Vladimir Putin said that in order to return the indexation, it is necessary to find money for this. The head of state noted that the authorities are thinking how to resolve the issue.

On April 5, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that no decisions on indexing pensions for working pensioners had yet been made. At the same time, according to him, “the relevant proposals have already been formulated.”