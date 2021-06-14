Toyota wanted to explain the reasons for the team order given to its cars in the double win at 8h in Portimao.

In the Portuguese round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the Japanese Hypercars were in first and second position, squares now frozen after the last stops, also for reasons within the team.

In the last 20 ‘, however, there was an exchange between # 8 and # 7 – the latter just stopped after a Full Course Yellow – which was then repeated in favor of the first, which won the race.

“We always talk about these things with the drivers and we agree that usually you get to the end in the order in which you are – explains the technical director, Pascal Vasselon – After the last stop, however, the cars were not in the same situation. , that’s why Sebastien was told to let Pechito pass “.

Sebastien Buemi was in fact ahead of Jose Maria Lopez, who quickly approached the Swiss, who stepped aside.

Three laps later, however, it was the Argentine who had to give way to his teammate, restoring the initial order.

“We were checking the traffic after the FCY and in the first sector Jose Maria was faster, but when he was in front he didn’t repeat the same performances, so we preferred to have Buemi revise. These are the rules we have established to ensure that the drivers accept them “.

The Toyotas were racing on different strategies after the only safety car entered the fifth hour. The # 8 drivers were told to save fuel to avoid the need for a pit stop towards the end.

Lopez, with the # 7 of Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway, continued to push, and then made a quick top-up just under half an hour from the end, in order not to run dry after the FCY.