The drivers of tourism buses have been holding a protest since early Tuesday morning with a cut in the Constitución area, which generates complications to circulate at the beginning of this Tuesday.

As a protest, they installed their long-distance bus units on Avenida San Juan, between Lima and Bernardo de Irigoyen, and on 9 de Julio and San Juan in the southern direction.

The claim is to ask once again for help for the sector, which for two years has been affected by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines for drivers and increases.

At the beginning of May, the owners and workers of tourism buses held a court in the same area for three days, until they were received by government authorities.

The Ministers of Tourism and Sports, and of Transport, Matías Lammens and Alexis guerrera, met on that occasion to listen to the complaints of the drivers, who unblocked the conflict and raised the protest.

Micro drivers protest in San Juan y. July 9. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

The ministers discussed the possibility of granting Banco Nación loans at a subsidized rate; extension of the expiration date of the buses; the possible creation of a temporary and seasonal fund for covid, and to carry out negotiations with the Central Bank for rejected checks.

However, the commitment to search for solutions for the sector on the part of national officials did not produce results and the drivers with their units returned to settle to make their problems visible.

Last month’s specific complaint came amid the new restrictions imposed by the Government, which once again harmed tourism due to the suspension of trips for graduates, retirees, study and shopping, among others.

The measure of force of one of the sectors hardest hit economically by the pandemic will generate traffic circulation problems, in a new day of protests in the City.

Other cuts

At 9 in the morning, protesters will gather in the area in the area of ​​9 de Julio and Roque Sáenz Peña, to hold a march to the headquarters of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

At 10 o’clock, the leftist groups promise to hold a camp at the intersection of Callao avenue with Miter, in front of one of the dependencies of the Ministry of Labor.

At the same time, in the court area there will also be another protest, which will be transferred at noon to the headquarters of the Council of the Magistracy, at 700 Libertad Street.

AFG