The Abactur association of tourist activities says that business is currently running at only twenty per cent because there aren’t as yet the hoped-for numbers of tourists and the British market is all but non-existent.

The association’s president, Roberto Darias, points to the example of the Soller Train. It would normally make ten journeys per day. At present, there are just two. Visits to the Caves of Drach are down from seven to two. Palma Aquarium is open from Thursday to Sunday when it would normally be open every day. Western Park is closed, Aqualand will open at the end of July, and Marineland is open Thursday to Sunday and not all week.

Darias adds that great efforts have been made to open in June, but the situation isn’t as had been hoped. In Palma, there are just two City Sightseeing buses rather than nine. Cultural attractions such as Lluc Sanctuary are open but with reduced times as there isn’t the demand.

Abactur comprises thirty companies, and they employ some 2,500 people. At present, at least half of these employees are still on the ERTE furlough scheme.

A hope is that if the season really does pick up, it will be longer than has usually been the case. Darias stresses that businesses will look to operate for the most number of months possible.

There is a knock-on impact affecting other sectors, the coach operators most obviously. There are only some 20% of coaches on the road at the moment. Darias emphasizes that “we all need the reactivation to consolidate, if we are to be able to exit the crisis”.