Tourism There are more than 20 maritime excursion destinations in front of Helsinki and Espoo – These islands can be reached without your own boat

Beaches, camping sites, restaurants and cultural history. The islands of Helsinki and Espoo offer a variety of things for summer hikers. HS put together on the map maritime destinations that can be reached by scheduled ferries.

Espoo

Iso Vasikkasaari

The island has kitchen canopies, a toilet, a beach, a café and a restaurant. Camping is not allowed.

Gåsgrund is one of Espoo’s outdoor islands.

Gåsgrund

A popular camping island. There are sandy beaches on the north side of the island.

Pentala

The archipelago museum and the Pentala nature reserve are located on the island. Do not stay in the area or make a fire. It is possible to swim on the shores of Diksand and at the northeastern end of Lake Pentalanjärvi.

Rövaren in Espoo is a popular camping destination.

Rövaren

The island has kitchen shelters, a toilet and fire pits. Camping is allowed.

Stora Herrö

Part of the island is used by summer residents. There are more open outdoor areas on the north and east beaches. The island has kitchen canopies, fireplaces and a toilet. Camping allowed.

Helsinki

Magpie

A diverse nature center in front of Kaivopuisto. Dogs are not allowed. Scheduled boat from the seaport.

Strip island

Located in front of the Seaport and serves as a small marina for Helsingfors Segelsällskap rf. The restaurant is open in summer. Scheduled boat from the seaport.

Sirpalesaari

Sirpalesaari is located in front of the Seaport. The Finnish Yacht Club (SPS) operates on the island. There is a summer restaurant Saari on the island. Scheduled traffic from the Seaport.

Bank

Särkkä is located in front of Kaivopuisto. There is a yacht club Merenkävijät and a restaurant run by Palace Hotel on the island. Traffic from Ullanlinna pier.

Oven Island

The island has a beach, restaurant-cafe and sauna. You can also walk from Uunisaari along the bridge to Liuskasaari. No dogs for bird nesting time. Scheduled traffic from Seaport.

A big island

More than 100 years old fortress island and one of the outermost islands in the Helsinki region, a culturally and historically significant destination. Connecting ship from the Market Square.

A beautiful island

Kaunissaari is located in the Sipoo archipelago by the outer sea, about 50 minutes by sea from Helsinki. Possibility of camping. Scheduled traffic from Vuosaari from Aurinkolahti pier.

Lonna

An old island of the Defense Forces with a café, a restaurant and a public beach sauna on a booking basis. Various summer events are also held on the island. Scheduled traffic from the Market Square.

Mustasaari

It is located in the western part of Seurasaarenselä and serves as the parish association’s leisure center, where events, such as day camps, are organized for parishioners during the summer. The island also often has sheep and chickens. The island has a café and a beach. Scheduled traffic from Taivallahti.

Pihlajasaari

An island off the cliffs and extensive sandy beaches off the island of Hernesaari. The island has several barbecue shelters, custom saunas, a restaurant, a kiosk and a naturist beach. You can camp in the designated areas. Connection from Seaport and Ruoholahti.

Iiluoto

A recreation island for Helsinki city employees. Route boat from Hakaniemi, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo or Vuosaari.

Vartiosaari

An island known for its villa community right on the side of the mainland. Sheep on the island in summer. There is also a nature trail in the area. Route boat from Hakaniemi, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo or Vuosaari.

Kivisaari

The island in front of Vuosaari serves as the parish’s camping site and summer home. From the small island there is a bridge to Karhusaari. Route boat from Hakaniemi, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo or Vuosaari.

Leikosaari

A camp site for Swedish-speaking congregations. The island also has a chapel. Route boat from Hakaniemi, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo or Vuosaari.

Harbor island

There are plenty of summer houses for Helsinki residents on the island, which are still in summer use. The island has several beaches. Route boat from Hakaniemi, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo or Vuosaari.

Suomenlinna

The island has settlements, attractions, beaches and plenty of services. Scheduled traffic from Kauppatori or Katajanokka. Helsinki ferry traffic tickets and a travel card operate on the ferry.

White Island

Valkosaari is located in front of the South Harbor and serves as the home port of the yacht club Nyländska Jaktklubben (NJK). There are two restaurants on the island. Scheduled traffic from the South Harbor.

Vallisaari

A former military island located next to Suomenlinna. There is a café and kiosk on the island. In the summer of 2021, the Helsinki Biennale will be held in Vallisaari. Scheduled boat from Hakaniemi, Lonna or Kruunuvuorenranta.

Vasikkasaari is located right in front of the center of Helsinki on Kruunuvuorenselä.

Calf Island

The island has summer houses, a toilet and a fire place. Ferry connection from the Market Square.

Lähteelä is located in front of Kirkkonummi in Porkkalanniemi.

At the source

The source is located on Porkkalanniemi, and in front of it there are numerous small islands, to which, however, there is no general scheduled traffic. The fountain has a beach, nature trails, a kiosk-café, kitchen shelters, a camping area and reservation saunas. The spring can be reached by bus 902 from Kirkkonummi Travel Center. A commuter train runs to Kirkkonummi.

