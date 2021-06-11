The musician Tony Succar is a Peruvian talent recognized internationally by the awards Latin Grammy which won in 2019, in the categories Best Salsa Album and Producer of the Year. This time, the percussionist did not have the same luck and his album Unity: The Latin tribute to Michael Jackson was disqualified from the prestigious awards.

The musical project in which the artist worked for five years was not considered by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, because a large percentage of its lyrics are in English and not in Spanish, a language prioritized by the Latin Grammy.

“I had frustration but they are experiences that one must live. In the end everything happens for something, but everything comes on time. One is passionate about projects, I worked for 5 years on that Michael Jackson album and when they disqualified me, I said what? ”, He commented.

“It was a strange thing, at that moment everything collapsed, I was waiting to compete and they wouldn’t let me, I felt like they were throwing it away, but I never gave up, in the end I got something even better, bigger … ”Added the exjury of I am, for Trome.

Tony Succar voted in the United States: “My heart is with Peru”

Through their social networks, Tony Succar shared a thoughtful message about the 2021 presidential election and revealed that he had exercised his right to vote from the United States. “Happy Sunday my people. Come on Peru, we are pending. Today a very important day. My heart goes out to all of Peru, whatever the people decide, it is a historic day and I just want to say that it is very important to vote. You have a voice, “he commented on his Instagram stories.

Moments later, the percussionist showed off with his ID in hand, before entering his polling place. “Today is the day, the most important thing is that we are united, and that our voice is always heard,” he said.

Tony Succar premieres documentary Más de me

Tony Succar presented his new audiovisual project, in documentary format, which covers part of his personal and artistic life.

“Excited that the time has come. You will be the first to see this documentary. Amazing to be able to share this moment with all of you. Thank you for all your support ”, were the words of the Peruvian artist on Instagram hours before the premiere.

Tony Succar celebrates 35 years

Last May 18, the musician turned 35 and celebrated it with his fans with a tender message.

“The samurai has his birthday today. I’m already 35. I’m uncle, “he wrote Succar, who has earned the affection of everyone for his charisma and professionalism during his time as a jury in Yo soy.

In social networks, his fans congratulated him and sent greetings with expressive words. “Congratulations and many blessings always, may you have a more than good time on your birthday. We love you ”,“ We ​​love you, a hug ”, were some of them.

