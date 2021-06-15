Tonight on TV 15 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 15 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Tuesday 15 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Tuesday 15 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:30 – France-Germany

Tonight on Rai 1 live the match of the European Championships France-Germany.

RAI 2

20:30 – TG2 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – The Cases of Young Miss Fisher – Live and Let Spied

Tonight on Rai 2, the series The cases of the young Miss Fisher – Live and let spied on first run. Miss Peregrine Fisher discovers that her aunt Phryne, who disappeared after a plane crash, was a famous private detective, was a member of the Adventurer’s Club and, in her death, left her a legacy and an investigation.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:20 – New heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – #White paper

This evening on Rai 3 the talk by Bianca Berlinguer, Cartabianca, will be broadcast. Bianca Berlinguer talks about current affairs and the news by deepening the issues that trigger the social debate in our country. In each episode, a face to face with a character from politics or entertainment.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – Me, them and Lara

On Rete 4 the film by Carlo Verdone Me, them and Lara. Carlo is a missionary priest in full crisis, in fact he thinks he has lost his faith. He returns from Africa to Rome to seek comfort in the family, but no one listens to him on the contrary, he is overwhelmed by their problems: The elderly father who marries the caregiver, his brother cocaine addict and womanizer. Then by chance he meets Lara, a beautiful girl who attracts him and at the same time intimidates him.

TONIGHT ON TV 15 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:30 – Strip the news

21:20 – New Amsterdam season 3

Tonight on Canale 5 an episode of the third season of New Amsterdam is aired. On the occasion of the national AIDS day, New Amsterdam invites George Helms, former health director and promoter of the initiative to provide free treatment for HIV-positive patients and HIV tests for all to speak for that day. But when Max notices that someone has smeared Helms’s photo, he decides to personally investigate the vandal. The research leads him first to Howie, a former gay rights activist in the 1980s, and then to Dale Rustin, former director of the hospital’s blood bank, now terminally ill. Sharpe is caught off guard by the arrival of Mina, waiting only for the next day, and finds herself grappling with her sense of inadequacy towards her niece. Iggy, anxious to hug Kapoor again, organizes a surprise party for him, but is frozen by the announcement of his resignation, which he experiences as a real abandonment.

TV GUIDE 15 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – THE SOUND OF SILENCE

21:20 – The Hyenas present – Mario Biondo: An inexplicable suicide

Tonight on Italy 1 airs The Hyenas present – Mario Biondo: An inexplicable suicide. The hyenas investigate the death of Mario Biondo, the cameraman, found lifeless in Madrid on May 30, 2013.

PROGRAMS 15 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – The Queen – The queen

Tonight on La7 the film The Queen airs. Historical biographical drama about Queen Elizabeth II of England. In particular, the film tells of the difficult period that hit the royal family after Diana’s death. Helen Mirren won the Oscar for her performance.

TV PROGRAMS 15 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:25 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – 50 first kiss times

On Tv8 tonight the film 50 times the first kiss airs.

Plot: We are in Hawaii, Henry a nice vet falls in love with Lucy at first sight. But she has a problem, due to an accident she remembers only the last 24 hours and so she lives again every day on the same day as when she had the accident.

NINE

20:25 – Deal With It – Play the game – 1st TV

21:40 – The Italian Job

Tonight on the Nove the film The Italian Job airs.

Plot: After stealing a mountain of gold bars from a Venetian palace, Charlie Croker and his gang – made up of an internal accomplice, a computer genius, a driver, an explosives expert and a safe-picker – must surrender to the evidence: someone has “blown”. With Stella’s help, the group moves to California on the traitor’s trail to recover the loot. The plan is to manipulate the Los Angeles traffic control system, creating a traffic jam of unprecedented proportions.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

21:00 – 100X100 Cinema

21:15 – You have to go

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, tonight the film You must go is scheduled.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – Five guys for me

Five guys for me are scheduled on Sky Uno tonight.

🔴 IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TONIGHT’S PROGRAMMING UPDATED DAILY, CLICK HERE