Tonight on TV 14 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv June 14, 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Monday 14 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Monday 14 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

20:30 – Euro 2020 St 2021 – Spain – Sweden

11:10 pm – TG1 Evening

Tonight on Rai 1 the Euro 2020 Spain-Sweden match will be broadcast.

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2 TG2 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – Hawaii Five 0

This evening on Rai 2 the fiction Hawaii Five 0 will be broadcast

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New Heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Report

Tonight on Rai 3 the investigative program, Report, is aired.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – FOURTH REPUBLIC

00:47 – THE BARNEY VERSION

The in-depth analysis of the Fourth Republic returns to Rete 4.

TONIGHT ON TV 14 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

9:20 pm – ABSTRACT – MR WRONG – LOVE LESSONS

21:21 – MR WRONG

Tonight on Canale 5 the soap opera Mr Wrong – Lessons of love is aired for the first time.

TV GUIDE 14 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – ICED

21:20 – APES REVOLUTION – THE PLANET OF THE MONKEYS – PART 1

22:50 – TGCOM

Tonight on Italy 1 the film Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes airs.

Plot: A growing number of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar are threatened by a group of humans who survived the devastating virus that spread a decade earlier. After a brief and fragile peace, humans and apes are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will be the dominant species on Earth.

PROGRAMS 14 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

9.15pm – Julie & Julia

Tonight on La7 the film Julie & Julia airs.

TV PROGRAMS 14 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:25 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – Gomorrah

On Tv8 tonight the best of Gomorrah airs.

NINE

20:10 – Deal With It – Play the game

21:35 – Anna and the King

Tonight on the Nove airs Anna and the King.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

20:55 – 100X100 Cinema

9:15 pm – Wonder Woman 1984

Plot: In “Wonder Woman 1984”, the fate of the world is in danger again, and only Wonder Woman’s intervention will be able to save it. This new chapter in Wonder Woman story sees Diana Prince quietly living among mortals in the vibrant and glittering 1980s – an age of excess driven by the need to own everything. Despite still possessing all of her powers, she keeps a low profile, dealing with ancient artifacts and acting as a superheroine only in disguise. But now, Diana must come out and call upon her wisdom, strength and courage to save mankind from a life-threatening world.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian Chefs Ep. 16

9.15pm – Master Pastry Chef of France

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of Master Pastry Chef of France is scheduled.

