Berries and tomatoes are made to go through life together, I have no doubt about that. They share characteristics such as a pleasant balance between sweet and sour, they come up when you dress them and also their season coincides at this time when spring already smells like summer, and they fancy salads and cold soups in which we can combine them without cutting ourselves. a hair.

Although red fruits are delicate and sensitive to heat, and must be kept in the refrigerator, their flavor and aroma are much more powerful when they are at room temperature. As they are not very big, taking them out of the fridge half an hour before eating them will be more than enough, and thus they do not have time to get pochos. If you don’t have raspberries and blueberries on hand, you can use blackberries, strawberries, or cherries. You can also use the tomatoes that you prefer and offer the season, I always like to mix more than one variety. Regarding cheese, three-quarters of the same: you can use almost any, in fact the recipe is perfect to recycle one that has dried a bit and is difficult to cut for a table or a sandwich. You just have to use a potato peeler or a lace, arm yourself with a little patience and remove thin flakes that provide a nice bite.

Instead of adding the thyme flavor to the vinaigrette through an infusion in the oil, we will use a faster method that leaves a fresher herbal flavor: crush it in a mortar with the vinegar and a pinch of salt, let it stand alone a few minutes, stirring occasionally, and strain. We can also use this technique to take advantage of those remains of mint, basil or coriander that threaten to languish in the fridge, which are always left after using only part of the bunch.

Difficulty

Absolutely none.

Ingredients

For 4 people (as a light starter or side)

For the vinaigrette

80 ml of extra virgin olive oil

2 or 3 sprigs of fresh thyme

Salt

Pepper

60 ml apple cider vinegar, sherry or to taste

What’s more

700 g of assorted tomatoes (I used raf and pear cherry)

100 g of blueberries

100 g raspberries

100 g of cured cheese to taste (I used 36-month-old Comté)

A few fresh thyme leaves (optional)

Preparation

Prepare the vinaigrette, crushing the thyme with a little salt in a mortar, add the 50 ml of the chosen vinegar and crush a little more. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, squashing it two or three more times in the process. Strain the vinegar and squeeze the leaves a little with a spoon to remove all the essence. Mix the desired amount of vinegar – you can keep the rest in a jar in the fridge – with the oil, salt and pepper. Chop the tomatoes and mix them with the red fruits, cutting some in half to achieve different textures. Add the cheese in flakes, rather square pieces or a mixture of the two textures, dress with the vinaigrette, add some tender thyme leaves if you like, stir well and serve.

