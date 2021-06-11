The president of Grupo Fuertes, Tomás Fuertes, was awarded the Recognition of the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverages (FIAB) for his dedication and contribution to boost the Spanish agri-food sector.

Fuertes has been awarded together with the former ministers Elena Espinosa and Isabel García Tejerina, the journalist José Ribagorda and the professor in Nutrition and Food Science Montaña Cámara, in the course of an event chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas and by the Second Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño.

The management of the Food and Beverages sector demonstrated the responsibility, solidarity and professionalism demonstrated in exceptional circumstances to guarantee to all citizens the supply of safe and quality products, as well as the commitment of the sector to the needs of consumers, with health, sustainability and accurate information.

FIAB has awarded the President of Grupo Fuertes, highlighting the strategic nature of our country’s food and beverage manufacturers. Tomás Fuertes is president of Grupo Fuertes and El Pozo Alimentación. He runs one of the main agri-food business groups in Spain with 8,000 direct jobs, a turnover close to 2,000 million euros and a business philosophy based on constant improvement, reinvestment and sustainable development.