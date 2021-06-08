Compensation for good work done again had the veteran as the protagonist Tom thibodeau, technical support from New York Knicks, who this Monday received the Coach award of the Year of the NBA.

An award that was given to him for the second time since he reached the benches of the best basketball in the NBA, and with a wait of 10 years, after his first he got it in the 2011 season when he was directing to Chicago Bulls.

Thibodeau, 63, who led the Knicks to have an improvement of 20 wins this season, he surpassed the coach of the Suns, Monty Williams, for a total of 11 points, alreadyJazz coach Quin Snyder, who was third.

“Every time you receive an award like this, obviously I am honored, but it is more a reflection of our group and our organization “said tom Thibodeau in Inside the nba by accepting the award.

A couple of players that I had as part of that Bulls team, guard Derrick Rose and power forward Taj Gibson were veteran mentors on this year’s Knicks team, which went from competing for one of the first places in the lottery of the university draw of the NBA to gain home court advantage in the playoffs, as classified rooms in the Eastern Conference.

“The thing about Derrick and the people who have surrounded him, and Taj, is can say the same about him, is that they are the first in the team “, He said Thibodeau: “When Derrick was the MVP At 22, he was a great teammate, had great humility and has been in several important games, although he has had to overcome many adversities “.

Thibodeau received 43 first-place votes and scored 351 total points from a global panel of 100 sports journalists. While the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, it was a successful season in Gotham, as power forward Julius Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player last month, played the All-Star, Canadian forward RJ Barrett took a major step forward in his second season, and guard Immanuel Quickley contributed immediately as a rookie for the Knicks, who had a top-five defense all season.

Williams actually had more first place votes (45) than Thibodeau, was named in 96 votes compared to 95 for Thibodeau. But Thibodeau surpassed him by virtue of obtaining several more votes for him. second place. However, Williams helped lead the Suns to the second-best record in the NBA after Phoenix had not made the postseason since 2010, as the combination of the acquisition of Chris Paul and the enhancement of the team’s pool of young players , led by star guard Devin Booker, Bahamian center DeAndre Ayton and forward Mikal Bridges, finally helped turn things around. The Suns hope to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since Charles Barkley took them there in 1993. Williams also earned the respect of his teammates, and last month he won the National Association of Basketball Coaches version of the award. .

Snyder, now in his seventh season with the Jazz, led Utah to best record in the NBA, building a system around talents unique of French center Rudy Gobert, whom the team has surrounded with lots of shots, and Snyder has given them the green light to let him fly whenever possible. That combination allowed the Jazz to be the only team to finish the regular season in the top five in offensive and defensive efficiency, and finish with the best record in the league for the first time in franchise history.

Those three coaches were followed by Doc Rivers of Philadelphia. 76ers, who received the only other votes for first place. Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone also received votes.

Like last year the NBA has returned to its traditional awards throwing during the playoffs instead of having a big awards show at the end of the postseason, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.