When Tom Hiddleston was asked to put himself in the shoes of Loki, for his own series, the British actor thought about it a bit because in Avengers: Infinity War it had been a little clear, the end of the so-called god of deception.

“My head moved a little, but I knew that Avengers: End Game was just around the corner and in the scene of that movie Loki takes the Tesseract and disappears in the smoke and that would be the starting point of the series” Said the interpreter during the press conference offered to the media regarding the premiere of Loki, today on the Disney + platform.

“What I love about Loki is that he is stripped of everything that is familiar to him: his brother Thor is not around, Asgard seems far away, the Avengers are on their own journey and if you remove all those things that Loki identified with all this time, what is left of him without it? Who is he without all that? I think those questions became fascinating. What makes Loki what he is? Is it capable of growing? ”, Explained the actor.

“I have no doubt that if they continue to allow me to play Loki it is because the character means a lot to many people. I love doing this character, I have always loved him, I feel very lucky to still be here. In a role like this there is a huge range of possibilities that makes giving life never the same thing twice, “adds Hiddleston about the role he has been playing for ten years.

Owen Wilson in MCU

Along with Tom Hiddleston, the story is co-starred by actor Owen Wilson as Mobius, an honest and disciplined civil servant who works for the Temporal Guidance Authority (TVA), charged with guarding the timeline.

“Tom (Hiddleston) was very kind in introducing me to all the Marvel and Loki mythology, answering my questions and helping me understand everything once we started filming,” said Wilson, whose character will be a counterweight to the charismatic Marvel villain. .

“Mobius is an expert on Loki, he knows more about him than Loki himself,” says Hiddleston, who helped Owen Wilson by sharing with him all his personal experiences and experiences within the franchise. To do this, the actor acknowledges that he had to answer questions that made him rethink aspects of the character that he had never taken into account.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also said that when they filmed Avengers: Infinity War they thought Hiddleston’s involvement with the MCU was over. “We knew we were going to do the series when we started filming Endgame. One of my favorite things about this movie was hearing how people came out saying that we had forgotten to explain what happened to Loki, “he said.

When asked what his expectations were for the series, he responded to Empire magazine: “It is tremendously important. It may have more impact on the MCU than any of the series seen so far. “