Without a doubt, Tom and Jerry have become iconic characters for different generations of children. Since their inception in 1940 they have enjoyed a level of popularity comparable to other iconic animated figures such as Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny.

In that sense, after several years of having obtained the rights to its distribution, Warner Bros. Animation has decided to relaunch a story based on the endearing duo of animals, which will star in a new adventure sequence at the luxurious Royal Gate Hotel in New York (same location as his last live-action film).

This project has been conceived as a series for the original catalog of HBO Max, platform where it will be available from 1st of July of this year. This was revealed by the company in its latest poster.

Tom and Jerry return for a new adventure at the Royal Gate Hotel in New York. Photo: Warner Bros.

On the other hand, according to the specialized portal Collider, Darrell van citters (Renegate Animation) was chosen to direct the entire project. He will also serve as a producer alongside Ashley postlewaite. Likewise, it has been reported that the president of Warner Bros. Animation, Sam Register, will fulfill the role of executive producer. In addition, the aforementioned medium confirmed that cartoon Network will be behind the production.

Tom and Jerry with Renegate Animation

As detailed by Collider, Renegade Animation has participated in other projects related to the most beloved cat and mouse on the small screen. In fact, since they partnered with Warner Bros., the company took it upon themselves to bring them to life for The Tom and Jerry Show, which aired in 2014.