After the conclusion of the Belovezhskaya agreements on the collapse of the USSR, the vice-president of the RSFRS, Alexander Rutskoi, made an attempt to convince the leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, to arrest the parties to the signing of the agreement, among whom was his immediate leader Boris Yeltsin. Rutskoi told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

Rutskoi drew Gorbachev’s attention to the fact that the actions of the participants in the signing of agreements in Belovezhskaya Pushcha fell under the criminal code.

“I told him:” This is treason to the motherland. Give me an airplane, the GRU special forces and I will bring these three traitors. In Matrosskaya silence they will figure out who gave them these powers, and why Yeltsin immediately reported to Bush that the Soviet Union was liquidated, ” he said.

According to him, Gorbachev refused to do anything to prevent the agreements from coming into force.

“You should have seen Gorbachev at that moment. He became covered with cadaveric spots, started running around the office, pointing his finger at the ceiling and saying something like: “What are you talking about, everyone is listening here,” recalls Rutskoi.

In December 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, the Ukrainian and Byelorussian SSR concluded the Belovezhskaya agreements, after the ratification of which the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Mikhail Gorbachev voluntarily resigned.