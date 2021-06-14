A “solidarity breakfast” is the gathering launched to its customers and to all Romans from The Sicilian Cannoleria, inviting them in the days June 18, 19 and 20 to have the most important meal of the day at their stores

With the claim “your good breakfast”“ La Cannoleria ”claims the first Italian Paralympic water polo championship, which takes place in Rome from 18 to 20 June, devolving these days to the FINP, Italian Federation of Paralympic Swimming 15% of each receipt struck between 7.00 and 11.00 in the morning.

The goal is for the championship to be the first of a long series, thus allowing more and more children with motor difficulties to approach this sport.

Sport, like food, is a powerful engine of aggregation between individuals but also of motivation and personal satisfaction.

“I love complex challenges, those in which you have to put everything you have and sometimes even what you don’t have to reach a goal” he explains Yousef Sharafi, CEO of La Cannoleria Siciliana.

“Sometimes business is like this, to grow from the bottom you have to combine will, imagination and perseverance, which in my opinion are the characteristics that those who play sports have in common with those who do business. That’s why I support the young Paralympic water polo champions ”Sharafi goes back to emphasize and adds“ theirs is certainly not just any challenge. Hence the idea of ​​organizing a fundraiser in all our stores, above all to make Rome known this sport which, we hope and believe, will give the Italians great satisfaction at the next Paralympics “.