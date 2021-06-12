The Eurocopa started on Friday with the opening match that faced Italy with Turkey, and this Saturday, June 12, it will offer another three games of the group stage. Wales opens, who dreams of repeating the feat he achieved five years ago, where he was the revelation of the tournament after reaching the semifinals. The Welsh will face the covered Switzerland, which is a great team that will play in the Final Four of the Nations League this year. Eriksen’s Denmark to begin their journey against rookie Finland, who has qualified for a major tournament for the first time and will close the day Belgium, one of the great favorites, who will face an always difficult Russia, who reached the quarterfinals in the last World Cup.

Possible eleven

WALES: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; James, Wilson and Bale.

SWITZERLAND: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović.

DENMARK: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; and Wind.

FINLAND: Hradecky; Alho, Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Raitala; Kauko, Schuller, Kamara; Phojanpalo and Pukki.

BELGIUM: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Dendocker, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Carrasco, Mertens and Lukaku.

RUSSIA: Shunin; Barinov, Dzhikiya, Semenov; M. Fernandes, Zobnin, Odzoev, Karavaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; and Dzyuba.

Schedule and TV: what time is it and how to watch Wales-Switzerland, Denmark-Finland and Belgium-Russia?

The first match of the day will correspond to Group A, and It will be played by Wales and Switzerland at 3:00 p.m. at the Baku Olympic Stadium. It can be seen in Cuatro. At 18:00, also televised by Cuatro, Denmark and Finalndia will face off at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the first match corresponding to Group B, which also Belgium-Russia will be played at 21:00 at the Gazprom Arena in Sampetersburg (Telecinco). Mediaset has the rights in Spain and will broadcast the entire competition between its main channel and Cuatro.

Where and how to watch Euro 2020?

The emission rights of the Eurocup in Spain were acquired by Mediaset, which will broadcast them openly through Cuatro and Telecinco. This last channel will broadcast the matches at 9:00 p.m. and those of the Spanish National Team that do not coincide with that time. The rest of the meetings can be seen in Cuatro, that is, those at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Therefore, Spain’s matches in the group stage are as follows:

Spain – Sweden (6/14, 9:00 PM), and will be broadcast on Telecinco.

Spain – Poland (19/6, 21:00), and will be broadcast on Telecinco.

Slovakia – Spain (23/6, 18:00), and will be broadcast on Telecinco.