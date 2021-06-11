Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, June 11, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: Your clear way of thinking returns, and you will surely make the right decisions today. Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and ask for a favor.

Health: You have held out with a heavy hand and don’t let others convince you that you should twist your way. Loosen up a bit and give yourself a break.

Love: Think carefully about what you will do before acting. If you do not have a partner, stop playing two sides since no one deserves to go through this.

Money: You have to solve your old cash problems in a different way. It is time to find an alternative path.



Horoscope today: Today you will receive that answer that you have been waiting for a long time. It is time to act firmly.

Health: Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. The best thing is that you assert yourself and if someone is bothered, it is not your problem.

Love: You will relive past situations but with new actors, learn to enjoy the second laps. Relax, it will be the key.

Money: Show that your ideas are no less valid than those of other colleagues. Give yourself your place at work.



Horoscope today: You will more than pay for certain mistakes you will make today. Your overconfident character will put you in serious trouble.

Health: The relationship is something that takes two. If you are not willing to provide in the same proportion in which you demand it will not work.

Love: It will be important to learn to take a step back when you see that problems threaten the couple today.

Money: You must learn to be more forward-looking when it comes to your finances. Always keep a margin on your savings.



Horoscope today: You will have to weigh certain aspects of your personal life in order to make certain key determinations.

Health: There is nothing you cannot achieve if you put your mind to it and channel all your efforts. Trust your skills and abilities.

Love: Let your partner know your doubts about the relationship, do not wait until the last moment. Try to communicate more efficiently.

Money: A hostile work environment is having serious effects on your job performance. Don’t let it affect you too much.



Horoscope today: You will set yourself some long-term goals, but you will have to be careful to be cautious and reserved.

Health: Today you will want to pamper yourself a little, so give yourself some time and go to a spa or go shopping.

Love: It is not convenient to live with memories of the past because otherwise you will not be able to enjoy this relationship that you have.

Money: You will have to convince your bosses that you have a better solution for the problem they are raising. Be expeditious.



Horoscope today: Curiosity kills the cat, and because you are curious you will end up in a big mess. Be careful with what you say.

Health: Be more humble with the people around you because otherwise they will get tired of you and you will end up being alone. Be careful.

Love: Treat your partner with affection, especially in front of others. It is not good that you belittle them or make it look bad.

Money: It is not convenient for you to maintain a distant relationship with your superiors because that way you will never be part of their inner circle.



Horoscope today: You will decide to stop escaping from your ghosts and finally face them. This will change your attitude towards life.

Health: Seek to achieve a balance between leisure and responsibilities, otherwise you will not be successful in either of the two. Accept your obligations.

Love: Despite the passage of time, you must learn to keep the charm intact in the couple. This can only be achieved with dedication and love.

Money: That insecurity has no place among your feelings when facing new and challenging projects.



Horoscope today: You will have to choose a course of action in your work environment, remember your principles when making a determination.

Health: Don’t let carelessness and irresponsibility end up ruining any chance of success in your life. Ripe.

Love: You will face the twilight of a long-standing relationship. Think that this breakup is the best course of action for both of you.

Money: Unfavorable weather conditions will severely impact your ability to meet your obligations. Caution.



Horoscope today: You are not prepared to face the challenge that they pose to you, so it is best that you assume your lack of experience.

Health: Do not care what others say. Do what you think is right and do not listen to foolish comments.

Love: If you do not feel comfortable in this relationship, it is best to talk to your partner and explain your feelings.

Money: You will feel that none of your colleagues accompany you in your ideas and projects. It does not matter, because then the achievements will be for you.



Horoscope today: You will feel how the pressure increases as fight after fight happens at home. Try to get out, and try to clear yourself a bit.

Health: Keep your mind fully awake at all times you spend in your work environment. This will ensure that you don’t miss any opportunity.

Love: The tension will follow the couple even to bed during the night. A day of complicated dialogues and constant quarrels.

Money: Quarrels and quarrels with your work peers will become more and more frequent. Try to talk to your superiors about this.



Horoscope today: Contradictory, with moments of melancholy followed by strokes of luck. It will be difficult for you to leave your house to share activities.

Health: Better stay home with a good book instead of mingling with the crowd. The invitations that are presented to you will not give you any satisfaction.

Love: Pay attention to your love life. Your partner does not communicate some things that bother him since you do not let him get inside you.

Money: Contact with art or creative people can help you with your future plans. Long-term gains.



Horoscope today: Do not try to be smart with people who are much smarter than you, because you will be very badly positioned.

Health: You should be more precise in the way you ask for things, because if you don’t know how to explain yourself, they will never comply with what you demand.

Love: You will have to wait a little longer if you want to be as a couple. This is a time to be alone and get to know each other a little better.

Money: Do not believe the center of the universe in your work, because your bosses will see you with a bad face. Don’t try to be superior to them.

