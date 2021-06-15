DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just € 11 per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport / ID number and telephone number to subscriptions@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move @ mallorcaexpress .com

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 meters high x 2.50 meters wide x 0.45 meters deep. € 200. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: Agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (you have own car). Call 610-296076.

HOSTESS TROLLEY € 35. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

WHITE BAMBOO bedside table, 48cm wide, 38cm deep, 77cm maximum height. € 10. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA’S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Room 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalization block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

SELECTION OF TV’S from € 20. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

LOTS OF NICE BRIC-A-BRAC from € 20. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.