In view of the start of chemotherapy, Carolina Marconi cut her hair short and showed herself proud to all her fans

The general public has known her and has learned to love her since she entered the house of Big Brother. Today, the beautiful Carolina Marconi she is forced to face one of the most difficult obstacles that life could put in front of her: a breast cancer. Today the first cycle of chemotherapy will begin and in anticipation of the fall of the hair, the show girl decided to cut them short and show herself to her Instagram fans.

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

It was March 24th when Carolina found out she had a breast cancer. For metabolize the news and preparing to face this path of treatment took some time, but it seems that she is doing it in the best possible way.

I’m not good at telling myself, but I would like to share even if a bad period of my life is not easy. On March 24, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I remember when the doctors told me my blood froze and I ran away like a fury, slamming the door. I went to the clinic bar bursting into endless tears. Thoughts haunted me, I wondered and now all my dreams? my projects? Especially becoming a mother… How do I do it? I felt finished as a woman, destroyed! I lacked air, I was lost.

The May 6 next he faced a long 8 hour intervention, in which her tumor was removed and her breast was reconstructed. The intervention, explained Carolina herself, was useful for her avoid radio therapy.

Carolina Marconi cut her hair for chemo

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

To give so much strength to Carolina Marconi, in this difficult period, they thought about it lots of friends and fans. Everyone wanted to show her closeness and affection, to make her feel less alone in this battle.

With them, Carolina, she decided to share hers too last choice, the one of cut your hair in view of the start of chemotherapy which will take place today.

06/14/2021. I started cutting my hair because chemo day is approaching. Tomorrow, June 16, my first period, I will do it in the afternoon. I always wore it long, I always loved my straight black hair and I never imagined one day having to cut it so short … Soon I will be completely without anything like a coconut 😂

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram